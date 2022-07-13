Philips Hue bulbs get up to 60% off for Prime Day 2022

(Pocket-lint) - There are some amazing offers on Philips Hue smart lighting this Prime Day.
Deals are running through to the end-of-play today, 13 July 2022, so you need to be quick. However, there are plenty of products on offer so there should be something to suit your needs.
For example, there is 60 per cent a two-pack of E27 white ambience bulbs. You can get the colour variant with 53 per cent off.
There's also a deal on the latest Hue Bridge which you will need if you don't have an Amazon Echo or Google Nest Hub that has smart hub capabilties, or are running 1st Gen Echo devices.
We've listed some of our favourite Philips Hue smart lighting deals below. You can see all the UK Prime Day Philips Hue deals here.
Capable of 50,000 shades of white, these bulbs will work with most smart assistants and the dedicated Philips Hue app. Usually £59.99, now just £23.99.
Add a myriad of colours to your lighting, with over 16 million on offer through these smart bulbs. Usually £94.99, now just £44.99.
These are Philips Hue's spotlights with more than 16 million colours available. Usually £94.99, now just £49.99.
You will need this Bridge to connect all your Hue devices to the mobile app if you don't own a hub-supporting Echo or Nest device already. Usually £49.99, now just £22.99.
The Philips Hue Go 2.0 is portable smart lighting that can add colour wherever you want to place it. Usually £79.99, now just £47.99.
You can place these bars next to a TV to light up your viewing or gaming. They can also sync to a PC or Mac. Usually £119.99, now just £71.99.
You get two sizes of strip in this deal, 2m and 1m. They can be used underneath a cabinet, behind a TV, anywhere you like really. Usually £104.98, now just £59.99.
This is a great lamp for a table, sideboard or shelf. Usually £94.99, now just £63.99.
Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, which means you will need to either be a paid member of Amazon Prime or sign up for a free trial for the Prime Day period.
There's a 30-day trial for new subscribers and you can cancel before the first payment is due. Many don't though as the benefits of full memberships are plenty - free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.
