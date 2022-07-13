Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news
  4. Prime Day smart home news

Philips Hue bulbs get up to 60% off for Prime Day 2022

Author image, Senior news editor ·   Updated  ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Signify Philips Hue bulbs get up to 60% off for Prime Day 2022
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - There are some amazing offers on Philips Hue smart lighting this Prime Day.

Deals are running through to the end-of-play today, 13 July 2022, so you need to be quick. However, there are plenty of products on offer so there should be something to suit your needs.

For example, there is 60 per cent a two-pack of E27 white ambience bulbs. You can get the colour variant with 53 per cent off.

There's also a deal on the latest Hue Bridge which you will need if you don't have an Amazon Echo or Google Nest Hub that has smart hub capabilties, or are running 1st Gen Echo devices.

Protect your home for even less with great Prime Day deals from Swann Security
Protect your home for even less with great Prime Day deals from Swann Security By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This is the perfect opportunity to get some amazing savings.

We've listed some of our favourite Philips Hue smart lighting deals below. You can see all the UK Prime Day Philips Hue deals here.

Philips Hue white ambiance smart E27 bulb x 2 - save 60%

Philips Hue white ambiance smart E27 bulb x 2 - save 60%

Capable of 50,000 shades of white, these bulbs will work with most smart assistants and the dedicated Philips Hue app. Usually £59.99, now just £23.99.

Philips Hue white and colour ambiance E27 bulb x 2 - save 53%

Philips Hue white and colour ambiance E27 bulb x 2 - save 53%

Add a myriad of colours to your lighting, with over 16 million on offer through these smart bulbs. Usually £94.99, now just £44.99.

Philips Hue white and colour ambiance GU10 spot light x 2 - save 47%

Philips Hue white and colour ambiance GU10 spot light x 2 - save 47%

These are Philips Hue's spotlights with more than 16 million colours available. Usually £94.99, now just £49.99.

Philips Hue Bridge - save 54%

Philips Hue Bridge - save 54%

You will need this Bridge to connect all your Hue devices to the mobile app if you don't own a hub-supporting Echo or Nest device already. Usually £49.99, now just £22.99.

Philips Hue Go 2.0 - save 40%

Philips Hue Go 2.0 - save 40%

The Philips Hue Go 2.0 is portable smart lighting that can add colour wherever you want to place it. Usually £79.99, now just £47.99.

Philips Hue Play double pack - save £48

Philips Hue Play double pack - save £48

You can place these bars next to a TV to light up your viewing or gaming. They can also sync to a PC or Mac. Usually £119.99, now just £71.99.

Philips Hue LED smart lightstrip - save £44.99

Philips Hue LED smart lightstrip - save £44.99

You get two sizes of strip in this deal, 2m and 1m. They can be used underneath a cabinet, behind a TV, anywhere you like really. Usually £104.98, now just £59.99.

Philips Hue white and colour ambiance table light - save 33%

Philips Hue white and colour ambiance table light - save 33%

This is a great lamp for a table, sideboard or shelf. Usually £94.99, now just £63.99.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member?

Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, which means you will need to either be a paid member of Amazon Prime or sign up for a free trial for the Prime Day period.

There's a 30-day trial for new subscribers and you can cancel before the first payment is due. Many don't though as the benefits of full memberships are plenty - free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

squirrel_widget_157589

More Amazon Prime Day 2022 UK deals

Writing by Rik Henderson.