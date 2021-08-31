Philips next-gen LED bulbs could last up to 50 years

(Pocket-lint) - Signify has announced new and improved A-class LED bulbs under the Philips brand that take a big step forward in efficiency and lifespan.

Designed to meet the new EU labelling regulations, the new bulbs consume 60 per cent less energy than standard Philips LED bulbs and will last up to 50,000 hours.

Based on an average of 3 hours use per day in a domestic environment, that could see these bulbs last for nearly 50 years.

The new bulbs will be available in 40W and 60W equivalent and will come in either white (3000k) or cool white (4000k) versions, so you can choose the temperature of the light you get.

Upgrade your work or study space with these classy Logitech devices By Pocket-lint Promotion · 4 August 2021 This mouse and keyboard combo will make a world of difference to how you experience work on the go and at home.

The new EU labelling regulations come into force on 1 September 2021, which is when these new bulbs go on sale, with the 40W version costing €8.99 and the 60W version costing €9.99.

"With this technological breakthrough, we created our most energy-efficient lamp in this shape yet, while maintaining the same high quality of LED lighting that our customers are used to," said Michael Rombouts, business unit leader LED lamps and luminaires at Signify.