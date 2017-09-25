Lifx goes after Philips by adding HomeKit support to its smart lights
- Lifx and Lifx + lights now work with Siri
"Siri, turn off my Lifx light."
When it comes to smart lighting, you probably think of Philips first, but there are other options, such as Lifx. It makes Wi-Fi enabled smart lights, including ones that change colour. And it has finally added support for Apple HomeKit to its existing Lifx and Lifx + product lines, making it more of a direct competitor to Philips.
With support for HomeKit, you can control your lights with your voice through the Apple Home app or via Siri on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Not only do you get Siri voice control, but also the ability to sync up your lights with other HomeKit-enabled devices, whether that be window blinds or door locks.
- Apple HomePod: Everything you need to know
- Apple TV review: Packed with potential
- Apple iOS 11: 11 new features coming to your iPhone and iPad
- These are the best iOS 11 features Apple didn't announce
- Apple Watch major software update: What's new in WatchOS 4?
So, with one voice command, they can interact with multiple parts of your smart home at the same time, "creating a completely unified experience", Lifx explained. All you have to do is create "scene" in the Home app, so that the lights can run at a certain time or location. You can even remotely control your lights
Lifx lights offer more than 16 million colours, too, and you can adjust them so that they create the perfect mood. Just ask Siri to adjust your lights. For more details on how, check out Lifx's HomeKit site here. Pocket-lint also has this handy HomeKit guide that details the platform as well as how to get started with it.
- Hive View review: Great looks, but one big video flaw
- How to solve Amazon Echo mic problems
- 5 great reasons, that you’ve probably not thought of, to use a smart plug in your home
- Anker's EverCam is a wireless, splashproof security cam with AI
- Philips Hue lights are now fully integrated with Hive devices
- LG ThinQ: Everything you need to know about LG's smart platform
- Amazon slashes price of Ring Video Doorbell now that it owns Ring
- How to connect and control your radiators via your iPhone
- Nest Cam Outdoor vs Nest Cam IQ Outdoor: What's the difference?
- How to set up Spotify on Google Home and control it by voice
Comments