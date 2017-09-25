Lifx goes after Philips by adding HomeKit support to its smart lights

"Siri, turn off my Lifx light."

When it comes to smart lighting, you probably think of Philips first, but there are other options, such as Lifx. It makes Wi-Fi enabled smart lights, including ones that change colour. And it has finally added support for Apple HomeKit to its existing Lifx and Lifx + product lines, making it more of a direct competitor to Philips.

With support for HomeKit, you can control your lights with your voice through the Apple Home app or via Siri on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Not only do you get Siri voice control, but also the ability to sync up your lights with other HomeKit-enabled devices, whether that be window blinds or door locks.

So, with one voice command, they can interact with multiple parts of your smart home at the same time, "creating a completely unified experience", Lifx explained. All you have to do is create "scene" in the Home app, so that the lights can run at a certain time or location. You can even remotely control your lights

Lifx lights offer more than 16 million colours, too, and you can adjust them so that they create the perfect mood. Just ask Siri to adjust your lights. For more details on how, check out Lifx's HomeKit site here. Pocket-lint also has this handy HomeKit guide that details the platform as well as how to get started with it.