Hive takes on Philips Hue with colour changing light bulbs

Hive, the smarthome subsidiary of British Gas, launched its first Active Lights back in June, instantly making it a major smarthome player. The ability to control heating and lighting from one app and using one hub makes it incredibly simple and accessible.

Today, the company has announced two new lightbulb models to add to the range and increase your lighting options.

The first is a colour changing bulb which covers full RGB and white colours, leaving you to choose any colour you can think of to set the right mood. Like the original Active Lights, Hive is offering the colour changing bulbs with screw and bayonet fittings to cater for all British homes. They’re available now for £44 a bulb, £159 for a three bulb starter pack with a Hive Hub, £119 for a three bulb pack or £179 for a five bulb pack.

The other new bulb is a cool to warm white which can change from warm white 2700K to daylight cool 6500K. Both new bulbs are A+ energy rated and 240 and 230 degree bean angles respectively to help prevent shadowing. The cool to warm white bulbs are available now for £29 per bulb or £119 for a starter pack with a Hive Hub.

There’s still no GU10 bulb, so spotlight users still can’t join the party, but the addition of the new bulbs make Hive even more competitive in the smart lighting space.

