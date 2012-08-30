Philips Avance Airfryer XL makes cooking fat free chips even easier

Philips has launched a new model of its successful Airfryer kitchen appliance, which can fry food using very little oil.

The Philips Avance Airfryer XL uses an improved version of the manufacturer's proprietary Rapid Air technology. It combines rapid and precisely circulating hot air with an optimal temperature profile and unique Starfish design, with the end result being a system that produces food with up to 80 per cent less fat, even though it can fry and grill. It can even cook home-made pizzas and freshly baked brownies.

Pocket-lint tested the previous Airfryer back in 2010, but this new one has 50 per cent greater capacityand still retains a compact size. And cooking is faster on the latest model, by 30 per cent, without the need for stirring or turning the food.

As well as featuring dishwasher-safe and non-stick parts, the Airfryer XL comes with a smart preset mode to remember your most-used settings, automatic shut-off and digital touch panel controls.

The box will include a recipe book with more than 30 items for you to try, and there will also be a range of optional accessories available - including a double-layer accessory with skewers for kebabs and an extra-large baking accessory.

Pricing and release date are yet to be disclosed. The Philips Avance Airfryer XL will come in either black or white to suit your kitchen.