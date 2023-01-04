Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news
  4. Philips Hue smart home news

Philips Hue announces new products at CES 2023 including Resonate downward wall light

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Philips Hue Philips Hue announces new products at CES 2023 including Resonate downward wall light
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Signify has announced a couple of new products during CES 2023, with a new downward wall light and Tap dial switch to be available in the next few months.

First to release will be the Philips Hue Resonate downward wall light. It offers warm-to-cool white and colour light and shines downwards from an outdoor wall (hence the name).

That way, it can illuminate a patio or front door area so it's safe and welcoming. You can also narrow the light with an included clip for a more focused triangle of illumination.

It will be available from 24 January in the UK, priced at £109.99.

The Philips Hue Tap dial switch with mini mount will come later, on 14 March, for £44.99.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

It effectively provides an alternative shape to the existing Tap dial switch as the new mount is round rather than square. The mini mount is also more versatile, so you can place the wireless lighting remote in more places, even on magnetic surfaces - such as a fridge.

Philips Hue Philips Hue announces new products at CES 2023 photo 2

Finally, Signify has announced a UK release date for the Philips hue Go portable table lamp. First unveiled last summer, the £139.99 device can be placed anywhere as it has its own 48-hour rechargable battery. 

The energy revolution is here! SuperBase V - the first power station to have built-in semi-solid state battery
The energy revolution is here! SuperBase V - the first power station to have built-in semi-solid state battery By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Check out this innovative power station and pick one up for yourself.

It'll be available from 21 February 2023.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Sections Philips Hue Smart Home