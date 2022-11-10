(Pocket-lint) - Those of us who have invested in making our homes smart will likely have added a smart plug to our holiday season decorations, to switch the Christmas tree lights on and off automatically, but now Philips Hue has another option to consider this year.

The Philips Hue Festavia string lights can not only be set to switch on and off remotely or via a voice assistant, they can be set to multiple colours in the same array.

A set includes 250 mini smart LEDs which can be used to decorate the tree or hung elsewhere in the home. They are controlled through the Hue app and can change colour, be dimmed, or scheduled using your smartphone.

They can also be synced with music using the Spotify and Samsung SmartThings integration, to really get the party started. The lights will flash, dim and brighten in time with songs or playlists.

As well as the usual Hue colour changing abilities, Festavia lights can be used with a new feature in the app - Sparkle. It's an effect that also works with other Hue lighting and creates a twinkling ambience.

"We are constantly innovating to expand the ways users can experience lighting in their homes," said Jasper Vervoort, the business leader for Philips Hue at Signify.

"We are very proud to present our new smart string lights, an innovation that a lot of users from all over the world have been waiting for. With Philips Hue Festavia string lights, anyone can create a personal lighting experience during the festive season. Homes will light up like never before."

Philips Hue Festavia string lights will be available from 15 November in the UK, priced at £139.99.

Writing by Rik Henderson.