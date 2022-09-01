(Pocket-lint) - Philips Hue had a flurry of announcements at technology show IFA in Berlin, including new bulbs in the form of the Lightguide bulbs and Filament Candle bulb.

The Lightguide bulbs are designed to be a statement piece and they come in three shapes, comprising large globe, ellipse, and triangular. All three feature a distinctive inner tube that will diffuse light in any colour and they all offer a refelective glass finish.

Each of the Lightguide bulbs offers up to 500 lumens brightness, which is dimmable down to 0.2 per cent and they will all work with other Philips Hue bulbs and features, including Scenes. They feature an edison fitting, though there is also a pendant with a fabric wrapped cord available in black and white that is designed to complement the bulbs.

The Filament Candle bulb is the same design as the current Filament Candle Bulb, though it is now offered in White ambiance, meaning it is possible to choose from thousands of shades of dimmable warm-to-cool light.

The Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs will be available in the UK from Q4 and they will cost between £74.99 and £89.99. The Lightguide pendant cords will cost £49.99.

Meanwhile, the Philips Hue Filament Candle bulb in White Ambience will be available from 13 September in the UK and it will cost £39.99 for one or £59.99 for a two-pack.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.