(Pocket-lint) - Signify has announced several new products and features coming to the Philips Hue range soon.
Highlights include a couple of firsts for the smart lighting brand - a portable table lamp and the fully customisable track lighting system.
The Philips Hue Go table lamp is designed to be placed and moved anywhere, indoors and out. It features a silicone grip and offers up to 48-hours of battery life between charges.
It also comes with a charging base and different, preset lighting moods can be cycled through by just using the lamp's button.
It'll be available from the end of summer in the UK, priced at £129.99.
The Philips Hue Perifo track lighting system is a new line from the brand. It is made up of individual rails that fit together to make a cutomisable track that can be fitted to a ceiling or wall. You can then click your smart lights into the arranged track, to position them how you want - be they spotlights, pendants, light bars or light tubes.
The rail starts at £44.99, with a power supply unit available for £84.99 and Perifo-supported lights ranging from £99.99 to £259.99. The system will release end of the summer too.
To go with these products and existing Philips Hue bulbs and lighting systems, a new Hue Tap dial switch is available now for £44.99. It has four buttons with control for up to three rooms or zones in the home. There's a dimming control function available, with the speed you turn the dial adjusting the lighting respectively,
Another two (non-portable) Hue Signe lamps in oak are also now available - one for a tabletop, one for the floor. While the Philips Hue app gains a new Sunrise wake-up style.
This transitions from blue to soft orange light to calmly wake you in the morning.
And finally, the Hue app now comes with a demo mode so prospective customers can try out some of its features prior to adding a Hue solution to their home.