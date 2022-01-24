Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Philips Hue outdoor collection expands with new smart lighting options

(Pocket-lint) - The parent company of the Philips Hue smart lighting range, Signify, has announced four new outdoor solutions to improve your drive or garden.

Three wall lights and one bollard are either available now or coming 8 February, depending on the model, and start at £79.99.

All-new to the range is the Philips Hue Inara Filament wall light. It brings the filament style bulb from indoor use to the outdoors, in a classic latern shape. The bulb emits warm white light and is dimmable.

It'll be available from February in the UK, priced at £89.99.

There's also a new version of the Philips Hue Lucca wall light, which now comes with coloured LEDs (it was previously available with white). It is £79.99 and is available now.

The Philips Hue Resonate wall light offers a more modern look to the Inara and casts white or coloured light up and down from its central box unit.

It is available in the UK now for £129.99.

And finally, the Philips Hue Calla Bollard is a ground-based lighting solution for front or rear gardens and now comes with a stainless steel construction. Each measures a little over 25cm tall.

It'll cost £119.99 when it hits stores on 8 February.

As well as the new lighting options, the Philips Hue app will soon get a couple of additions -  candlelight and fireplace modes. These will gently flicker and glow to set more romantic moods.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
