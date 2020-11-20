(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday may be the light in your life, but those who need an additional source can currently pick up the Philips Hue Starter Kit on Amazon at a supremely discounted rate.

In the UK, the price has dropped to £89.99, reduced from £149.99, giving you three bulbs and the Philips Hue Bridge. This £60 saving is available on both the B22 Bayonet and the E27 Edison packages, giving you everything you need to get started with the smart lighting system.

squirrel_widget_3496121

There are plenty of Hue Starter Kits available to match your light fixtures, but this particular set allows you to explore both a range of whites and colours, as well as pair with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit.

It really is the easiest and most cost-effective way to get started, too, considering a single bulb from this package will typically cost you £49.99, and a pair will still set you back £84.99. So, while the package may only be reduced by £60, it's actually more than that if you were to add these bulbs and the Hue Bridge over time.

As is the case with pretty much every deal, there's no indication of how long the saving will be around for. The fact Amazon has labelled this as a dedicated Black Friday deal hints that it could be around for the entirety of the sales period, but we would always recommend taking advantage of unequivocally good deals like this one and avoiding disappointment.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Conor Allison.