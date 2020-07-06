Philips Hue bundles available with 25% off right now

We're truly in the heart of sales season and there is a great deal available if you're looking to make your home lighting smarter.

Philips Hue has several bargains on its UK online store, with several lighting bundles available at 25 per cent off.

For example, you can get the company's outdoors spotlighting pack, the Hue Lily Base Kit, along with an Impress Wall Light for just £296.24. As it usually costs £394.98 to buy them separately, that's more than £98 off.

If you fancy the Hue Lily Base Kit plus a larger Lily XL extension, that'll now set you back £303.74, rather than the usual £404.98 - more that £111 off.

There is also a deal for indoors lighting too, with a Philips Hue Play bundle, containing a double pack of the Hue Play Light Bar plus an additional Bar in an extension pack, for just £131.24. That help expand your gaming room or area by adding coloured lights that change the room's ambience to match the action on screen (as long as you have a compatible system).

As well as the deals on the official UK Philips Hue website, you can also get deals on Hue lighting across other retailers this summer, including Amazon: Save 11 per cent on Philips Hue Starter Kits at Amazon UK.