New Philips Hue lighting options include 1600 lumen bulb

Several updated and new Philips Hue lighting options have been announced, including a refreshed white bulb capable of 16000 lumens of brightness (equivalent to 100W).

The Philips Hue A21 bulb will be available from mid-June, priced at €24.95/$19.99, and parent company Signify claims that it is perfect for the kitchen or garage, where that extra brightness might sometimes be needed. It is white only, but is dimmable.

The kitchen is also an ideal setting for the all-new Philips Hue Centris ceiling lighting solution.

It consists of an illumination strip plus either white or colour LED spot lights. Each light can individually controlled and the spots can be rotated by up to 360-degrees to shine light wherever you want.

There will be four sizes available, with different numbers of spot lights, and the main unit will come in with white or black. Prices start at €279.95.

An upgraded version of the Philips Hue Bloom table lamp will be available from mid-June in Europe, mid-July in the US. It's major improvement is the boost in white light brightness to 500 lumens.

It is also Bluetooth-enabled, so can be used by customers without needing a hub, as well as connect with other Hue products if desired.

The Bloom costs €79.95/$69.99.

Finally, the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus has also been updated. You can now reuse cut-off pieces on attach lightstrips to each other with an included connector. It too now features Bluetooth connectivity.

It'll be available from mid-June, priced from €24.99/$24.99 for 1-metre of lightstrip.