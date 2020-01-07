Philips Hue announces a slew of new outdoor lights, adds new features

Philips Hue has unveiled a new set of outdoor lights to add to its plethora of existing options, and many work without the Hub that was once a necessity for the company's smart bulb range.

First, there's the Lily XL, which is essentially a larger version of its previous Lily spotlight. It's more powerful too, adding more light to your external set up.

There's also the Econic, which looks similar to your traditional path light, except with added Philips Hue smarts for convenient control over the internet via the Philips Hue app.

Other updated options include the Appear, which is a cylindrical light fixture which shoots sharp beams of light up and down against your wall, and the Attract which beams an arc of light.

There's the Dayo, Nyro and Resonate too, each offering different lighting effects in different styles.

Those aren't the only updates offered by Philips Hue during CES 2020. The smart home manufacturer - as well as launching two new indoor down-lighters - as added new functionality to the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box.

Using your voice - with Siri, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant - you can switch the sync box on and off with a vocal command, or even control your sync box with your TV's infrared remote.

After setting it up in the app you'll be able to turn it on or off and switch HDMI ports.

Add that to the fact you can now control your custom created zones using a motion sensor or dimmer switch, and your smart home just got a whole lot more convenient.

The outdoor bulbs will be available in starting from this month (pricing around $130-$140), with some launching a little later in the year. It's worth checking availability here to see which models are launching in your region, and when.