Philips Hue adds an outdoor sensor and welcoming floodlights to line-up

Philips Hue released a range of smart lights designed for outdoors use last year and now it is expanding the range to include a motion sensor that can turn on your lights automatically as you near it.

The Philips Hue Outdoor sensor is weather resistant, wireless and battery powered. It can be installed on a garage wall, in the garden or on the front of your home and assigned to switch on specific lights when it detects motion.

It has a detection range of 12 metres and an integrated dusk to dawn meter that ensures lights are only switched on when it is dark outside. It will be available in the UK from February for £49.99.

Other new additions to the Philips Hue outdoors range include a Welcome Flood Light that is wall-mounted and shines in one shade of bright white light, plus a Discover Flood Light that can also be wall-mounted but is capable of displaying white and colour ambience light.

They too will be available from February for £119.99 and £139.99 respectively.

There will be a selection of other wall lights in the Econic Family released at the same time, priced from £119.99. And Econic pedestal light will be available for £119.99 as well, but only in Europe (not the US).

The Philips Hue Fuzo family of lights include a pedestal, three wall lights and a white light and start at £74.99.