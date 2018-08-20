Philips has announced a few new Hue devices, including several lamps, a bathroom range, and a some outdoor lighting.

First up, there is the Philips Hue Play and Signe lamps. These are designed for the home and can be customised to make "gaming and music truly immersive," according to Philips. Then, there is the new Philips Hue Adore bathroom range, which includes seven white ambiance luminaires - all pre-set with four light recipes, called Energize, Concentrate, Relax, and Read, so you can customise your bathroom with a click of a button.

Philips has also updated its Hue Outdoor Range with a white and colour ambiance Lightstrip. It is meant for use outdoors and has an IP67 rating. Lastly, Philips announced new Hue White and Colour Ambience pendant lights, a new Philips Hue Aurelle panel light for the kitchen, and a new Philips Hue White GU10 spotlight, which can "welcome you home" via the Coming Home function in the Philips Hue app.

Here's a look at pricing in Europe:

Hue Play will be available from October, with the single pack costing €69.95

Hue Adore collection will have pricing ranging from €79.99 to €249.99

Hue white GU10 spotlight is available in Europe, starting at €19.95

Lightstrip Outdoor is available in Europe in two sizes, starting at €89.95

Hue Signe range will be available in Europe priced from €169.99

Hue Ensis Pendant lamp is available in the Europe and is priced from €399.99

Hue Sana Wall lamp is available in the Europe and is priced from €169.99

Hue Liane Wall lamp is available in the Europe and is priced from €169.99

Hue Flourish range will be available in Europe and priced from €129.99

Philips' lighting division, recently renamed Signify from Philips Lighting, will showcase these new additions at this year’s IFA show in Berlin from 31 August to 5 September. Pocket-lint will be at the show in person and hopes to bring you hands-on experiences of all the new Philips Hue lighting products. For more details on what to expect from IFA 2018, see Pocket-lint's in-depth round-up here.

No word yet on UK or US pricing. We'll keep you posted.