Philips Hue is continuing its strategy to create more lighting solutions than just smart light bulbs. This time it is a range for the bathroom, including a mirror that lights up: the Hue Adore Mirror.

The mirror is safe to use in a bathroom environment thanks to its IP44 rating. It features a 560 x 560mm circular, mirrored surface and a White Ambience Philips Hue light around the circumference.

Like other Philips Hue White Ambience lights, you'll be able to select four different settings, including Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax.

The smart ring can be controlled via the Hue app, an included battery-powered remote control dimmer switch, Philips own Hue MotionSensor or, if you have an Apple device, Siri.

In the flesh, the mirror looks really good in multiple "light settings" making it ideal for different times of the day. We can easily see people using Relax mode for mood lighting when in the bath, then switching to Concentrate for doing make-up.

Sadly, the mirror isn't heated so will still steam up if you get carried away in the shower. Philips says that it hasn't adjusted the light settings to suit skin tones or colour either - this is the standard four light settings found in other Philips Hue products.

But if you're looking to add some wow factor to your bathroom, this should do the trick.

The Philips Hue Adore Mirror will go on sale in August and cost £229.99 from all good stocklists including Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Very, Littlewoods and the meethue.com online store.