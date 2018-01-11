Philips Hue outdoor lighting range planned for this summer

The Philips Hue smart lighting range has been growing rapidly over the last few years, with different types of lamps and bulbs being added to the basic starter kits that originally launched.

One area it needed to expand into though has always been outdoors. There isn't currently a range of outdoor specific Philips Hue lights to make your porch, garden or driveway as colourful or secure as your home.

We've used conventional Philips Hue bulbs in weather proof lanterns ourselves, but it'd be better to have a dedicated solution.

Thankfully, that's exactly what Philips Lighting in planning. It has announced that, from summer 2018, it will be introducing a whole new range of outdoor Philips Hue lighting.

It hasn't yet said what that line-up will consist of, but will reveal more soon.

"This new line of products will let consumers get more out of their exterior lighting by allowing them to personalise their ambiance for any moment outside, whether simply relaxing with family or entertaining friends," it said in a statement. "It will also increase their peace of mind when arriving home or while away."

Also announced is an update to the Philips Hue application for both iOS and Android. Coming in the second quarter, the Philips Hue app 3.0 will be redesigned and add new features. It will also enabled easy control of third-party products under the Philips Hue Entertainment scheme, which syncs Hue lighting with other devices, such as Razer gaming accessories.