Philips Hue expands White Ambience range with three new smart lamps

Philips has expanded its Hue range of smart lighting with three new smart lighting fixtures: two table lamps and a ceiling light fixture.

The three new lamps: Wellner and Wellness table lamps, and the Being Flushmount, are part of the White Ambience range. This means you have 50,000 different levels of white light to choose from. Rather than just being a dimmable lamp, Philips says you can change the temperature of the white light to suit different moods. It could be you want bright, intense light in the morning to help wake you up, and relaxing, cool lighting in the evenings when you're winding down from a day at work.

You can already buy White Ambience bulbs to fit your existing light fittings, as well as some ceiling-mounted pendants, spotlights and table lamps, but the new smart laps usher in new designs that will ultimately add more style to your room.

The Wellner and Wellness table lamps work with the White Ambience A19 bulb which uses an E27 screw fitting, while the Being Flushmount has an integrated LED strip that can output up to 2,400 lumens.

You can buy the Philips Hue Wellness table lamp from Amazon for £99.99, or the Being Flushmount for £119.99. The Wellner tablet lamp is available from John Lewis for £120.