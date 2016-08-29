Philips' new Hue sensor can detect when you're moving and more

Philips has new Hue goodies for you, including one that detects movement.

It's actually not as creepy as it sounds. The company has announced more products for its Hue line of smart lights and accessories. The standout new gizmo is called Philips Hue Motion Sensor. It will allow Philips Hue users to automatically control their lights with their movements. The $39.95 - £34.99 in the UK - sensor connects to Hue Bridge, as it's wireless and battery-powered, and can be positioned anywhere, such as a wall or shelf.

Once it's in place, you can adjust its motion detection capabilities so that it can trigger certain actions (like turning lights on). Philips described the sensor as providing hands-free control and said it can guide you "safely throughout your home at night with lighting". It's also handy because you no longer must remember to turn lights off when leaving a room. The motion sensor will detect when you do and does all the work for you.

Some of the other customisation settings including changing the type of lighting from like a soft night light to scenes for daytime. It also has a built-in daylight sensor so it can turn on/off your lights based on the time of day. Up to 12 sensors can be connected to a bridge, too, giving you the ability to automate all the lights in your home. And Philips said the sensor can adjust lights within .5 seconds of activation, so it's fast.

Philips has introduced updated bulbs as well. The Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 now come with more vibrant greens and blues. And finally, two new Philips Hue White Ambiance bulb extensions have been announced, including BR-30 and GU-10 models. To buy any of this stuff, check out Philips Hue website, Amazon.com, and Best Buy in October 2016.

