Philips' new Hue light switches to warm temps at night to help you sleep

The tech industry is continuing its assault on cool, blue light.

Philips has announced a new smart lightbulb called Philips Hue White Ambiance. It's part of the Hue ecosystem and promises to emit "every shade of white light" from colour temperatures of 6,500 k to 2,200k. Also, if you pair it with the Philips' Hue app, you can use a feature called Routines to automatically change the colour temperature of the bulb throughout the day, so that it is cool in the afternoon and warm at night.

Warm light versus cool, blue light at night will supposedly help you sleep better. Apple recently introduced a Night Shift feature for its mobile devices that reduces the amount of blue light iPhones and iPads emit. Studies have shown blue light can negatively impact sleep by affecting the body's circadian rhythm, but with Night Shift enabled, your device screen will instead emit warmer and, essentially, yellower colours.

These colours in the spectrum effectively cut down on the amount of blue light shining through at night. Apple was not the first company however to test such a feature or even launch it. Amazon offers a similar thing on its devices. The first major update to Fire OS 5 - a forked version of Android powering Amazon's tablets - introduced something called Blue Shade last year.

It also changes display colour and brightness so Amazon's tablets are optimised for nighttime. According to Amazon, many studies indicate that blue light coming from tablet displays suppress melatonin production at night. Philips hasn't said if it scientifically studied the effect of its new buls, but it's pushing the idea that White Ambiance will help you get a great night's sleep.

Philips said it will offer individual bulbs, integrated lighting, and a starter kit with two bulbs, but there's no word on pricing yet.

