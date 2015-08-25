Philips Hue now comes with a wireless dimming kit

Philips is introducing a kit for its Hue lighting system that includes a portable dimming switch you can stick onto a wall without any need for electrical wiring.

The kit comes with a solitary Philips Hue white light bulb and the switch, with the latter having a base plate that can be stuck to a wall without the need for screws. The remote part of the switch can then be removed from the housing or left on the wall during operation.

Dimming is performed flawlessly, with smooth and gradual brightness controls. And up to 10 Philips Hue white lights can be controlled at once so you can dim and increase brightness in large rooms or even a whole house simultaneously.

"The Philips Hue wireless dimming kit is the lightbulb moment that will spark the natural progression into the modern, connected home," said Leonardo Avezzano, product marketing director of Philips Hue.

"Not only does the kit show how simple it is to have clever products in your home, but like all Philips Hue products it is entirely futureproof. With the kit, anyone is able to begin enjoying the simplicity of modern dimming."

The wireless dimming kit will be available from September for £29.99. Additional white Hue bulbs cost £14.99 each.

READ: Philips Hue review