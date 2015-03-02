Philips Hue Phoenix is a new range of smart lamps that glow every shade of white light

Mobile World Congress couldn't be described as a true industry conference if Philips didn't stop by to unveil its latest effort in the smart lighting market, called Philips Hue Phoenix.

Phoenix, which is a new range of white ambience-connected lamps, looks like it could've been featured on the television show The Jetsons due to its Space Age- like design and ability to deliver every shade of white light. The new range basically allows you to create the right light for different moments at home, according to Philips.

Phoenix includes the following five lamps: Down (£39.99), Wall light (£119.99), Table light (£149.999), Ceiling light (£299.99), and Pendant light (£299.99). You can place any of these lamps in hallways, above dining tables, on a coffee table, hanging from the ceiling, etc. The new range is intended to suit a variety of spaces.

"The small hexagonal cells that make up the outer shell sparkle and reflect light, effortlessly diffusing it across a room. They also change appearance each time they’re seen from a different angle, turning Philips Hue Phoenix into a ‘live’ object that delivers an explosion of white light," explained Phillips in a press release.

The video below details everything that Phoenix can do, such as instantly go from comforting warm light to focus-driven white light. Just use the Philips Hue app to adjust your lighting preferences. Phoenix even has its own pre-set white light recipes. The idea is that you'll use Phoenix in order to unlock the full spectrum of white light.

Phoenix not only works with the Philips Hue app but also taps into connectivity features, letting you program the lamps to switch on in the evening, alert you to new emails, etc. It also integrates with all Philips Hue and Friends of Hue products, streamlining the somewhat tedious process of converting standard lighting to smart lighting.

The Philips Hue Phoenix range will launch in Europe from April 2015 and in North America from May 2015. In the UK, Philips Hue Phoenix will be available from John Lewis from April.

READ: Philips Hue review