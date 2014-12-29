All episodes of Syfy's 12 Monkeys TV remake will sync with Philips Hue lights

The television remake of 12 Monkeys just got even more awesome, thanks to Philips Hue.

The new Syfy series, which is based on the 1995 time-traveling film directed by Terry Gilliam, stars actor Aaron Stanford - instead of Bruce Willis - as James Cole, as well as Canadian actress Emily Hampshire, who is set to reprise Brad Pitt's role as the inmate who helps Cole. The entire thing will premiere in the US on 16 January, when it'll also work with the Hue lighting system.

If you have a Hue lighting system installed, it will react to audio cues in 12 Monkey's soundtrack. That means your Hue lighting will match the show's action as it plays out on your television. And this type of integration with Philips Hue won't be limited to just the premiere episode. Each of the 13 episodes will sport a distinct light track, according to Syfy.

To experience each light track for 12 Monkeys, you need to download the Syfy Sync app on your iPhone or iPad. Once it's downloaded, you can sync selected Hue lights or all of your Hue lights. The app also features second-screen content like extra videos, games, and polls.

This isn't the first time Syfy has integrated with Hue. Earlier this year, Syfy announced light tracks for the premiere of Sharknado 2.

READ: Philips Hue review