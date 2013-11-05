  Philips Hue adds GU10 spotlights and Disney StoryLight for kids to controllable smart light range

Philips Hue smart bulb range, which lets you control your lights from your smartphone, has added a new GU10 spotlight to the range.

The screw-in Hue lights will let you easily install the new bulbs to be controlled from your mobile via the Wi-Fi adapter that current Hue users will already have in place. This allows you to change light intensity and colour.

Philips has also introduced StoryLight, a lamp for children that works with interactive Disney eBooks on an iPad app.

StoryLight, in collaboration with Disney, was created to connect the narrative of the story to the room lighting using a dedicated app. All that and the bulb also offers an 80 per cent energy saving over traditional incandescent bulbs.

The GU10 starter pack includes three bulbs and a Wi-Fi bridge connector. The bulbs work using the free Hue app (iPhone and Android) but can also be accessed using IFTTT. So if you want the lights to go red when you enter the bedroom you can set that up. Or fire up the hall light when you leave the house for security, if need be. You could even have the lounge light flash when you receive a certain email, for example.

The GU10 Hue three bulb set costs £179, while a single bulb will be £50. Pricing for the Disney StoryLight is yet to be confirmed. Both are on sale in Apple stores today.

