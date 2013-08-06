Philips Hue range to add LightStrips and Bloom feature bulbs

Philips is set to expand its Hue lighting system with new LightStrips and Bloom blubs integrating with the Hue system.

Philips Hue has been well received, providing an effective way of illuminating your home, pairing up to your Philips Ambilight television and with the Android or iOS app for easy colour control.

To date you've only been able to get the standard Philips Hue bulbs, but the addition of LightStrips and the Bloom bulb mean you have even more options when it comes to creating coloured illuminations. Both the LightStrips and the Bloom have been available previously in the company's LivingColors product range, so bringing enhanced and integrated control through Hue makes perfect sense.

Information handed to The Verge reveals the packaging for the new products, with the source saying we can expect the new additions to go on sale in the coming weeks priced at $89.95 (£58.50) for the LightStrips and $79.95 for the Bloom. We'd expect Philips to be making plenty of noise about the new lights at IFA 2013 in September.

The packaging highlights that you'll need to have the Hue starter kit already to control these additional products, so these are very much extensions of your existing Hue set-up.

Philips has been in the lighting business a long time, with a range of products now pulling together in the Hue system, using the ZigBee wireless standard - something we've heard Samsung and HTC are now looking at for native control from smartphones.

The Philips Hue LightStrips will give you a flexible LED strip that you can place around frames or furniture, while the Bloom is a portable feature spotlight you could use to highlight a feature in your room, such as an alcove or painting.

There's no official confirmation from Philips on the new products, although there are some candid comments from Tommaso Gritti, project leader connected luminaires at Philips, over on the Philips Hue support website.

We will update when we find out more.

UPDATE: Philips has now made this news official, you can read it here.

