  Philips demonstrates and explains its smartphone-controlled hue LED light bulbs (video)

Yesterday, Philips unveiled its new LED lighting technology that can be controlled by smartphone or tablet. Coming in packs of three light bulbs, Philips hue is even capable of changing colour, to thousands of, well, hues.

Pocket-lint has been sent a video of the bulbs in action, with Philips executives explaining how they work and the potential for their use. The company has always been strong on its mood lighting. Its Ambilight TVs have been around for a while now, offering colour-changing LEDs at the rear of the screen that react with the pictures displayed. And there's the company's now five-year-old bulbous LivingColors LED lamp.

However, the hue is the first piece of Philips lighting technology to talk to an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android device.

A pack of three hue light bulbs costs £179. It also comes with a Wi-Fi bridge that connects to your router and communicates between your devices and the bulbs. The price may seem steep to some, but when you consider that each bulb has a life expectancy of 15 years and uses a fifth of the energy of a conventional light bulb, you might be able to balance the books while doing your bit for the environment.

