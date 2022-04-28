Nanoleaf now works with your Secretlab desk too

(Pocket-lint) - If you're a gamer and a fan of Nanoleaf's lighting products then chances are you love a bit of diffused RGB lighting in your gaming space.

We've talked before about adding controllable and interesting RGB lighting to your gaming area, but now Secretlab and Nanoleaf have teamed up to boost your immersion even more.

The companies have announced the MAGRGB diffused LED strip. This is a kit that includes 123 individually addressable RGB LEDs packed into a diffused housing for smooth lighting on your desk.

MAGRGB is part of an ever-expanding modular magnetic ecosystem built around the Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk. With a built-in magnetic base, this lighting kit can be snapped to and seamlessly integrated with the desk to upgrade it. This is ideal if you want to add to your immersion or to add some nifty underlighting to your gaming desk.

The MAGRGB lighting strip features four unique lighting presets but also has over 16 million vibrant colour options and can be seamlessly integrated with Nanoleaf's lighting system. That's right, MAGRGB will work with Nanoleaf's various lighting products including Shapes light panels, Lines light bars and the Essential’s Bulb & Lightstrip.

This means that you can sync up the lighting from your panels and your desk and even use custom lighting scenes for enhanced game immersion.

The lights are controllable too, with schedules set up via the Apple Home app or Google Home App. Head over to Secretlab to find out more.

Writing by Adrian Willings.