Parrot Pot and Parrot H2O: Two new sensors to make sure your plants never die

Parrot has followed-up its Flower Power sensor with two new smarthome products that should ensure your plants never need you to worry about watering them ever again.

The gardening gadgets designed for use in your home, come in two guises: a fully automated flower pot complete with watering system, and an upgrade to the French company's Flower Power sensor that you can use on potted plants you already have.

Parrot Pot

The large white flower pot comes with all the sensors needed to keep your plants healthy and pairs to an iPad app that details all the important vital statistics you need to know about the soil like heat, light, and water.

If the sensors suggest that your plant is a little thirsty, for example, the Pot automatically turns on the water for the desired length of time regardless whether you are at home or on a beach getting a tan, while at the same time recording all that data so you can analyse it later. 

The iPad app features details on over 8,000 plants and flowers, meaning it should know what your plant needs whether it's a money plant or an orchid.

Parrot H2O

For those not interested in going the whole hog for a complete plant pot, there's the Parrot H2O, which is an upgraded version of the original Flower Power sensor. It now has a built-in funnel for fitting a bottle to double as a watering reservoir.

The H2O works in the same way as the Parrot Pot, but means you don't have to worry about replanting your precious plants.

Out for the summer

Parrot is yet to confirm when the devices will be available or how much they will cost, however CEO Henri Seydoux told Pocket-lint that they will be "affordable" when they do come to market. 

