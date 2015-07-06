Panasonic Smart Home system wants to keep your house and shed safe

Panasonic has announced that its Smart Home system is coming to the UK, looking to provide another solution for security, monitoring and smart control.

Panasonic's system offers a range of components that all link to a central hub using DECT ULE.

Panasonic claims this is more secure than Wi-Fi, as it won't be detected when scanned for with any Wi-Fi device you might have. It also has a range of 300m, so can cover outbuildings too, like your shed.

The system consists of cameras, sensors, plugs, motion detectors and sirens and will be available in a number of kits.

There's a safety starter kit with the hub, window/door sensor and motion detector (£129.99), a more advanced safety kit which adds a siren (£159.99), or there's a monitoring and control kit, containing the hub, indoor camera, two window/door sensors and a smart plug for £229.99.

You'll be able to expand the system with individual elements. A smart plug costs £39.99, the indoor camera is £79.99 and outdoor camera is £99.99, for example.

You can control all the devices from a smartphone or tablet, giving you remote access to cameras (with two-way communication), the ability to turn lights on and off, set home and away profiles, or have alerts when someone opens the front door, for example.

Panasonic is the latest to get involved in the growing smarthome market in the UK. With increasing talk of interoperability between systems, it remains to be seen if or how Panasonic's system can be integrated into something like Apple's HomeKit, or controlled with something like IFTTT.

The Panasonic Smart Home system is available now through Panasonic's eShop online and will be available in Currys from 17 July.