Panasonic induction hob senses when your pans go cold

Panasonic has launched a new induction hob that features a sensor within the individual hobs to monitor the temperature of the pan on it.

The new Opti Sensor Technology, as Panasonic calls it, works like cruise control on a car to make sure the pan is kept at the temperature that you've stated, even when you put cold food in it to cook.

"Opti Sensor Technology assures accurate temperature control and allows for variable changes in ambient cooking conditions: if the temperature suddenly lowers when food is stirred, or ingredients are added midway through cooking, the hob automatically return to the set temperature," explains Panasonic to Pocket-lint, at a Japanese cooking event in central London.

The hob features five pre-set temperatures for pan-frying (140/160/180/200/230 degrees C) and gets to the optimum temperature within seconds. Because it is induction based, the moment the power is turned off the hob goes stone cold, giving instant heat control. The hob also features touchscreen controls.

The induction hob is one of three new appliances launched by Panasonic as part of its new Kitchen Kyoto range. Also available is an oven, a dishwasher, and a cooker hood, however none of the other elements features the Opti Sensor Technology.

The induction hob will come in two sizes; 60cm and 80cm and range in price from just over £1,000 to £2,000 depending on which model you choose.

The new models are available at John Lewis in the UK.