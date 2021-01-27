Carl Pei's next company is Nothing

(Pocket-lint) - Carl Pei has finally announced what his next venture will be. The OnePlus co-founder's next company is called Nothing. No, really.

The former OnePlus figure head revealed that the idea behind the brand name and its philosophy is to create technology that blends almost invisibly into our lives and doesn't get in the way. Hence the Nothing moniker.

“We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing.”

We're sure this doesn't mean products that are literally invisible, but rather speaks about easy to use devices that aren't cumbersome or frustrating.

The one key ingredient missing from the announcement - as revealed by The Verge - is exactly what products Carl Pei intends to launch under this new consumer brand. Nothing has literally announced nothing.

All we know is that there will be "smart devices" and that the manufacturer will begin with "simpler categories", which likely doesn't mean complicated smartphones and TVs.

In a previous interview, Pei mentioned audio products and music specifically, making it seem like the early products may be headphones and earbuds, but nothing was specifically mentioned in today's press announcement.

It plans to sell hardware, that's for sure, and in its interview with The Verge, Pei stated that the company will likely make money from both hardware and software in the future.

The hardware will include "custom made" components from the beginning, and will help the brand distinguish itself from its competitors so that their products stand out from the crowd. We should probably read that as: you won't confuse them with AirPods.

The first Nothing products will hit shelves in the first half of this year, so we'll likely get a clearer picture of exactly what Nothing is in the next few months.

Writing by Cam Bunton.