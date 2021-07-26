Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news
  4. Nokia smart home news

Nokia enters the smart home with a range of light switches that help transform bulbs from regular to smart

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Nokia Nokia enters the smart home with a range of light switches that help transform bulbs from regular to smart
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has made a surprise entry into the smart home, combining with SmartLabs to launch a range of smart lighting products.

Instead of the typical route of bulbs, light strips and outdoor lights, though, the Finnish giant is instead focusing on the core - a set of smart light switches that will turn your existing fittings from regular to connected.

With the new Nokia Smart Lighting line including a paddle and dimmer switch, a four-button, multifunctional keypad, an outlet and a bridge, users are free to transform their entire lighting setup. 

Naturally, once one of these smart switches is set up, there will also be control available through the Nokia Smart Lighting app. And in order to complete the smart circle, compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant is also available.

Best robot vacuum Prime Day deals from Roborock
Best robot vacuum Prime Day deals from Roborock By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

According to Nokia, there's something in the range to replace all different kinds of switches - so, whether it's a one-pole living room switch, a pair of plug-in bedroom lamps or a four-pole hallway switch, you're covered.

What's particularly notable about the Nokia Smart Lighting system is that it's able to, thanks to SmartLabs, run on a dual-mesh network. By using radio frequency and powerline connections to help power the switches even when Wi-Fi is down (or if the power switch is off), this should result in much more consistent and reliable connections.

Adding the available Nokia Smart Lighting Bridge, too, provides the user with greater offline control. 

Given that the range is on the expensive side, though - with the four smart switches, keypads and outlets ranging between $54.99 - $59.99 - it might be better to save your money unless you really crave the Bridge's features.

The range is now available on the Nokia website. Unfortunately, there's no word on international release just yet, but, given that this is an entirely new venture for the company, that isn't entirely surprising.

If the range begins to see success, though, we're sure it won't be long before we're able to test out Nokia's unique contribution to the smart home.

Writing by Conor Allison. Originally published on 26 July 2021.
Recommended for you
Nokia enters the smart home with a range of light switches that help transform bulbs from regular to smart
Nokia enters the smart home with a range of light switches that help transform bulbs from regular to smart By Conor Allison ·
Best biometric locks 2021: Roll your fingerprints over these top selections
Best biometric locks 2021: Roll your fingerprints over these top selections By Conor Allison ·
How to get Alexa's masculine-sounding voice and Ziggy wake word
How to get Alexa's masculine-sounding voice and Ziggy wake word By Maggie Tillman ·
What is Amazon Alexa calling and messaging and how does it work?
What is Amazon Alexa calling and messaging and how does it work? By Maggie Tillman ·
Ring talks Thread, Sidewalk and keeping it simple
Ring talks Thread, Sidewalk and keeping it simple By Rik Henderson ·
Best globe lightbulbs 2021: Move up in the world with these classy Type G bulbs
Best globe lightbulbs 2021: Move up in the world with these classy Type G bulbs By Conor Allison ·