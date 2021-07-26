(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has made a surprise entry into the smart home, combining with SmartLabs to launch a range of smart lighting products.

Instead of the typical route of bulbs, light strips and outdoor lights, though, the Finnish giant is instead focusing on the core - a set of smart light switches that will turn your existing fittings from regular to connected.

With the new Nokia Smart Lighting line including a paddle and dimmer switch, a four-button, multifunctional keypad, an outlet and a bridge, users are free to transform their entire lighting setup.

Naturally, once one of these smart switches is set up, there will also be control available through the Nokia Smart Lighting app. And in order to complete the smart circle, compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant is also available.

According to Nokia, there's something in the range to replace all different kinds of switches - so, whether it's a one-pole living room switch, a pair of plug-in bedroom lamps or a four-pole hallway switch, you're covered.

What's particularly notable about the Nokia Smart Lighting system is that it's able to, thanks to SmartLabs, run on a dual-mesh network. By using radio frequency and powerline connections to help power the switches even when Wi-Fi is down (or if the power switch is off), this should result in much more consistent and reliable connections.

Adding the available Nokia Smart Lighting Bridge, too, provides the user with greater offline control.

Given that the range is on the expensive side, though - with the four smart switches, keypads and outlets ranging between $54.99 - $59.99 - it might be better to save your money unless you really crave the Bridge's features.

The range is now available on the Nokia website. Unfortunately, there's no word on international release just yet, but, given that this is an entirely new venture for the company, that isn't entirely surprising.

If the range begins to see success, though, we're sure it won't be long before we're able to test out Nokia's unique contribution to the smart home.