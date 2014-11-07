How Withings wants to make a smart home a healthy one

There are hundreds of gadgets available to help you create a smart home, from heating that knows when you are on your way home, to lighting that you can turn on and off from the comfort of your sofa. But there are also gadgets that help you create a healthy living space and lifestyle.

The Withings range moves away from the idea of turning your heating on from your smartphone, instead having the aim of promoting a healthier home and healthier people in it.

One of the great things about adopting one system, is that there are only two apps to contend with - one for the home and one for everything else, so you won't find your smartphone filled with lots of different smart apps.

The Withings Aura (£249.95) was originally introduced at CES 2014 in January and the idea behind it is to monitor and improve your sleep. It records your sleeping environment so you are able to see your sleep patterns. It does this through a sensor that slips under the mattress, combined with a bedside device.

The sleep sensor is in charge of body movements, breathing cycles and heart rate, while the bedside device is interested in noise pollution, room temperature and light levels.

The bedside device features multi-colour dimming technology that Withings claims makes the most of the correlation between lighting wavelengths and the hormone responsible for the sleep-wake cycle, while the sound programs are said to relax you when you are falling asleep and stimulate you when you wake up.

The Withings Aura has power nap options and jet lag recovery programs, as well as an alarm clock, audio speaker and a lamp, while the Health Mate app connects to the system to collect all your sleep data so you can introduce adjustments for a better nights sleep.

Withings isn't the only company to offer a device to wake you up gently. Both Philips and Lumie having alternatives in their portfolios, but the Aura offers more than just a wake up light and it connects to the rest of the Withings family, which is useful if you don't want to switch between various apps.

The Withings Smart Body Analyzer (£129.95) also measures the quality of the environment in your home, but it measures a few other things too, including your weight, body fat, body mass index and your heart rate.

It offers automatic user recognition so the whole family can get involved and the Position Control technology ensures you stand in the best possible place on the scales to give you the most accurate weigh in.

When it comes to the air quality, the scales use temperature and carbon dioxide analysis to give you an indication of the environment you are living in and it will transfer a CO2-level graph to the Health Mate app so you can see the thresholds and learn when it's time to clear the air.

Again, Withings isn't the only company to do Wi-Fi scales, with Fitbit's Aria scales providing a similar experience, but if you have a Withings Pulse activity tracker, or any of the other Withings gadgets, monitoring everything through the Health app is nice and easy and provides you with all your measurements, activities and goals in one place.

The Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor (£109.95) takes achieving a smart you one step further than the smart scales in that it brings the kind of health monitoring you do at the doctors surgery to the home.

Wrapping the cuff around the arm and turning it on takes the measurements you need and the monitor automatically connects to a smartphone using Bluetooth to deliver your results through the same Health Mate app as the scales, Pulse and Aura.

It will measure systolic and diastolic blood pressure, as well as heart rate and the results are compared to standards to help give you a better understanding of where you sit in relation to them.

Through the app, users are able to see graphs and curves to detect trends over time, as well as set reminders and send their results to a doctor.

Last, but certainly not least, is the newest of the Withings family - the Withings Home (£169.95) - an HD camera with environmental sensors that is due for release before the end of the year.

Introduced at IFA 2014, we've now had the chance to see it in action. It uses a different app than the other Withings devices but it is still easy to use and gives you live information about your home.

The Withings Home features a 135-degree wide-angle zoom, night vision, noise and motion detection, as well as cloud-stored videos and smartphone notifications.

It isn't just a camera that allows you to remotely see what is happening in your smart, healthy home though. It also features environmental sensors to measure temperature, humidity and levels of volatile organic compounds (VOC) so if the Aura or smart scales haven't picked up on bad air quality, the Home is sure too.

The Withings devices aren't what you'd normally associate with smart home, but they take a different tack, letting you create a smart home that's also a healthy one.