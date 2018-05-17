What is Nissan Energy Solar, how much is it, and where is it available?

Nissan has entered the solar panel market with Nissan Energy Solar.

More than just some solar panels to fix on your roof, Energy Solar is a complete energy management system that includes a storage system that lets you decide when to use any stored power and what you want to power with it, including charging the Nissan Leaf. Here's everything you need to know about the system, including how much it costs and where it's available to purchase at launch.

Nissan pitches Nissan Energy Solar as an "all-in-one solution that combines solar generation with an energy storage system." With it, customers can optimise the way their properties create, store, and consume energy via solar panels and battery storage (xStorage Home).

After making strides in the electric vehicle market for quite some time, Nissan has set its sights on the home. The company recently debuted its redesigned Leaf electric car and continues to push its xStorage battery, but now, it wants to combine its two great loves under one roof. That's what the Nissan Energy Solarscheme -- the company's complete home energy solution -- is all about, essentially.

Nissan offers the Energy Solar system in various guises: you can either get the solar panels and storage solution together; the solar panels on their own; or just the storage system if you already have solar panels powering your home.

When selecting solar panels, Nissan has three different options available: Value, which as their name suggests offer the best value for money; Efficiency, which optimise power generation above all else, and Design, which can be integrated into the roof, rather that float above it, for those who have a design-conscious home. Nissan is working with Solarcentury, a UK-based company, for solar panel installations.

Nissan isn't the first company to offer a solar panel and storage solution. Swedish furniture company IKEA has ventured into solar panels with storage, too, in partnership with Solarcentury and LG Chem. Even Tesla has its own all-in-one scheme.

Francisco Carranza, managing director of Nissan Energy at Nissan Europe, said: "Solar panels have become the world's fastest growing source of new energy and we're thrilled to launch Nissan Energy Solar in the UK. Over 880,000 UK homes already have solar panels installed and they are seeing the benefits every day, from decreasing electricity bills to increasing property values."

Power generated is then sent to the xStorageHome storage solution, produced in partnership with Eaton. Once energy is stored, you can choose when you want to use reserve power, like at night to continue powering the home, or to charge up an electric car like the Leaf.

Nissan sees solar as a key component in changing the way we produce and manage energy. The new Leaf and electric e-NV200 van both also offer bi-directional charging, so there's the potential for the battery in those vehicles to be used as temporary storage too, with the ability to release stored energy back into the grid when demands are high, then recharging when demand drops and energy rates revert to lower tariffs.