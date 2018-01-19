Nissan Energy Solar is an all-in-one solar panel power management system for homes

Nissan has entered the solar panel market with Nissan Energy Solar. More than just some solar panels to fix on your roof, Energy Solar is a complete energy management system that includes a storage system that lets you decide when to use any stored power and what you want to power with it, including charging the Nissan Leaf.

Nissan offers the Energy Solar system in various guises: you can either get the solar panels and storage solution together; the solar panels on their own; or just the storage system if you already have solar panels powering your home.

When selecting solar panels, Nissan has three different options available: Value, which as their name suggests offer the best value for money; Efficiency which optimise power generation above all else, and Design which can be integrated into the roof, rather that float above it, for those who have a design-conscious home.

Nissan is working with Solarcentury, a UK-based company with over 19-years of experience in solar panel installations.

Power generated is then sent to the xStorageHome storage solution, produced in partnership with Eaton. Once energy is stored, you can choose when you want to use reserve power, whether it be at night to continue powering the home, or to charge up an electric car such as the Leaf.

Nissan sees solar as a key component in changing the way we produce and manage energy. The new Leaf and electric e-NV200 van also both offer bi-directional charging, so there's the potential for the battery in those vehicles to be used as temporary storage too, with the ability to release stored energy back into the grid when demands are high, then recharging when demand drops and energy rates revert to lower tariffs.

Francisco Carranza, Managing Director, Nissan Energy, Nissan Europe said: "Solar panels have become the world's fastest growing source of new energy and we're thrilled to launch Nissan Energy Solar in the UK. Over 880,000 UK homes already have solar panels installed and they are seeing the benefits every day, from decreasing electricity bills to increasing property values."

"Nissan Energy Solar is just one step in supporting our commitment to investing in innovative energy solutions for a more sustainable future and intelligent way of living."

The Nissan Energy Solar system will be available soon, with prices starting at £3,881 based on six solar panels supplied and installed, while the addition of the xStorageHome energy management system (a domestic battery) will start from £7635. You can find out more information on the Nissan Energy Solar website.

Nissan isn't the first company to offer a solar panel and storage solution. Swedish furniture company IKEA has ventured into solar panels with storage too, in partnership with Solarcentury and LG Chem.