Nissan takes on Tesla's Powerwall with its own xStorage home battery, pre-orders now open

Nissan has announced pre-orders are now open for its home power storage solution, xStorage, which was revealed in May 2016.

Teaming up with Eaton - a power management company - the xStorage steps into the same space as the Tesla Powerwall, aiming to provide a domestic power reserve via the use of batteries.

The Nissan xStorage can be connected to the mains or to renewable energy sources, allowing you to store power for when you need it. If charging from the mains, the xStorage can take its power off-peak when prices are lower, offering that stored energy for use at times of high demand.

However, many will look to the xStorage to help reduce dependency on the grid, taking its change from solar or other renewable sources, while still allowing energy surplus to be returned to the grid. It also brings the added advantage of offering a power reserve if there's a power failure.

Nissan says that the idea behind xStorage is partly to provide a "sustainable second life" for batteries that have already been used in the company's electric vehicles, claiming that its experience in automotive use means a nicely designed box, and reliable battery performance. Customers will be able to opt for a system with new Nissan batteries instead of the used ones but the price is higher of course.

You will get smartphone connectivity to easily control the xStorage, and there are six product configurations available, with prices starting from €3500 for a power capacity of 3.5kW, increasing to €3900 for 6kW, excluding VAT and installation costs. Units powered by new Nissan batteries start from €5000 and hit €5580 for the highest capacity, but they also include an extended 10-year warranty.

Mercedes-Benz also offers a home battery, in what looks like a growing range of alternative power solutions.

The Nissan xStorage system is available to pre-order now in the UK, Norway and Germany, with other European cities coming in the coming months. Nissan said it expected to install 100,000+ over the next 5 years.