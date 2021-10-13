(Pocket-lint) - Netgear has unveiled the company’s first-ever Wi-Fi 6E mesh router system, and it’ll cost an eye-watering $1,500 in the United States before eventually coming to the UK as well when it launches sometime later this year.

The system comes bundled with a primary router with two additional satellites so you can extend your coverage thoroughly across your home - that is the purpose of a mesh network, after all.

If you by chance live in an absolute mansion or just want to have the most overpowered Wi-Fi network possible, you can purchase additional satellites at $600 each to extend your coverage even further.

As for the main specifications besides support for Wi-Fi 6E, Netgear promises the most technologically advanced 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and of course 6GHz band radios that the company says will offer “increased speeds of up to 30 per cent with the Orbi RBKE960 Series due to the system’s upgraded WiFi radio and antenna designs”.

That means that even your older, less advanced 2.4GHz and 5GHz devices will still see some serious speed increases. And that comes beside the fact that the whole point of these more advanced Wi-Fi 6E routers is that instead of traditional systems running two networks - a 2.4GHz and 5GHz one - the Orbi beams out 16 Wi-Fi streams.

There’s a dedicated 2.4GHz band that’s designed to exclusively connect to smart home devices, while another 5GHz band is pinned to act only as a communicator between the primary router and its accompanying satellites.

Netgear promises support for up to 10 Gbps wirelessly, but ultimately that’s nothing more than a future-proof feature at best, considering access to anything close to a 10 Gbps connection from an internet provider is all but impossible to come by.

And finally, almost comedically, Netgear is offering the Orbi in a “limited edition” colour option - black.

The Orbi is available for pre-order on Netgear's website in the US, and will be available for pre-order in the UK "soon".