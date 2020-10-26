(Pocket-lint) - Netgear's Arlo sits at the top of the pile when it comes to smart security cameras for your home - and now its flagship Pro 3 is receiving an eye-popping discount of 25 per cent as part of an early Black Friday deal .

A number of the range are discount, but the most notable deal being the four-camera kit - available for £674.99, a massive saving of £225.

So, what exactly do you get for your money? Well, as the prices indicate, Arlo gear doesn't come cheap. For the outlay, though, you get excellent performance: 2K HDR video recording and streaming, detection alerts, two-way audio, night-vision and enough cameras to dot around the indoor and outdoor of your house.

If the four-camera setup is a little too steep for you, or you simply don't need that kind of security coverage, keep in mind the rest of the Pro 3 range is up for grabs at a limited rate, too. The two-camera kit, usually available for £549.99, has seen its price tag reduced to £409.99.

This is a great limited-time deal whichever variation of the Arlo Pro 3 you're interested in, and it's likely the range won't be discounted again for a while, if at all. If you're serious about upgrading your home security, there's never been a better time to strike.

