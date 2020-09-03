(Pocket-lint) - Arlo has established itself as a big player in the home security market, offering a range of connected cameras. The Arlo Essential expands that range, coming in to provide what Arlo calls "basic security needs".

That's partly a reflection of the increasing capability of recent Arlo devices, which have driven up the smart features, offering higher resolutions, but at higher prices with the need for a subscription in some cases too.

The Arlo Essential is a 1080p wireless camera with an integrated LED spotlight, which can illuminate when it detects motion, while also featuring an integrated speaker and microphone, so owners can talk to intruders or trigger an alarm from their phone.

Unlike most of Arlo's other camera, the Essential doesn't need a hub to connect to. Instead, it can connect directly to Wi-Fi, alerting the owner via the smartphone app. If you're an existing Arlo customer, you can also pair the camera with an Arlo base station for extended range.

Like other Arlo cameras the Essential is weatherproof, so you can literally just install it and leave it to do its thing. Arlo claims there's a 6-month battery life, but that will depend on how much motion it detects and so on.

You can expand the functionality with an Arlo Smart subscription, which adds AI recognition and 30 days online storage for captured video files.

The Arlo Essential will be available from 7 September for £129.99.

Writing by Chris Hall.