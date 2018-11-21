  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Netgear smart home news

Arlo Smart comes to the UK offering AI for person, parcel or animal detection

|
Arlo Arlo Smart comes to the UK offering AI for person, parcel or animal detection
Amazon Echo vs Plus vs Dot vs Show vs Spot: What's the difference?
Amazon Echo vs Plus vs Dot vs Show vs Spot: What's the difference?

Arlo is a popular camera system because there are a lot of options for devices, so it's easy and fairly cheap to build a modular system to meet your needs - not to mention that you get 7 days of cloud storage for captured video, free.

One of the things that's been missing for a while, however, is the AI enhancements that makes systems like Nest Cam - through Nest Aware - so powerful.

Arlo's solution is called Arlo Smart. Arlo Smart adds a layer of AI to your cameras, so rather than spotting every movement, it will alert you to people, animals, cars or packages. It's been available in the US for a couple of months, but now it's hitting the UK too.

The aim is to make sure that the notifications you get actually matter - the person walking towards your house, rather than a branch waving in the wind - so you're not bombarded with motion detection that doesn't matter.

This enhanced functionality uses the cloud to determine what's happening - much like rival systems do - aiming to make sure that only the important stuff is brought to your attention. 

In addition to more precise recognition of particular types of motion, you can also select detection zones. This is a big deal, because it means you can obscure something from the frame - for example a bush, or the road past your house, if that's what's always setting off motion alerts. 

That leaves the camera to look for motion in the areas that actually matter, again, ensuring that notification you receive are useful.

Of course this comes at a cost. There are some battery demands (but less battery demand than recording all movement), but there's also a subscription cost for the service. 

You can add Arlo Smart to one camera for £1.99 a month - that might be your front door camera, for example, leaving the other cameras to capture as normal. 

Or there's Arlo Smart Premier which will cover all your cameras (up to 10), giving you these AI smarts but also boosting the storage to 30 days (the Basic plan is 7 days). Arlo Smart Premier will cost £6.49 a month.

There's also an Elite tier supporting 20 cameras, 60 days of storage for £9.99 a month, if you're a power user.

PopularIn Smart Home
Massive Arlo sale could save you up to 40% on home security cameras: Arlo Pro, Arlo Light and Arlo Q discounts
Amazon UK Cyber Monday Sale 2018: Get great pre-Christmas deals
Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Doorbell Pro get big Black Friday / Cyber Monday discounts
Best Amazon Echo deals for Cyber Monday 2018: Super deals on new Echo Dot and latest-gen Echo
Google Home Black Friday deals: Google Home Hub gets discounted to £99, savings across the range
Amazing deal: Alexa-compatible TP-Link smart plug three for £37
Comments