  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Netgear smart home news

This is Netegar's Alexa-powered Orbi mesh smart speaker

|
1/4 Pocket-lint

- With Harman/Kardon powered audio, no less

Netgear has debuted a new smart speaker here at IFA 2018. And while it's Alexa-powered, there are several key differences with the Orbi Voice, as it's called. Firstly, Orbi Voice should sound rather good, coming as it does with Harman/Kardon sound.

Naturally, we've seen several smart speakers try and sell themselves on audio quality, so it will be interesting to see how this compares, boasting a 3.5-inch front-facing woofer and 1-inch tweeter.

Pocket-lintThis is Netegars Alexa-powered Orbi mesh smart speaker image 4

Secondly, as part of Netgear's Orbi family, it's a mesh networking device so it can be used to extend the range of your wireless network. If you've got an existing Orbi system, you can just add Orbi voice into it. If you're starting from scratch you'll need to choose the Orbi bundle that also includes a satellite.

Pocket-lintThis is Netegars Alexa-powered Orbi mesh smart speaker image 2

So it sounds like it might be pretty good. But there is a problem - cost. Orbi Voice with satellite with be £280 while a set also including the Orbi router is £430. We also wonder how the four-microphone array will fare against rivals which often boast several more microphones - Amazon's own Echo Plus has seven mics, for example. 

PopularIn Smart Home
This is Netegar's Alexa-powered Orbi mesh smart speaker
Lenovo looking to take on Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings with smart gadget line-up
Harman Kardon introduces full Citation series of Assistant speakers
JBL debuts Echo Show-like speaker and more Assistant devices
Google Home Max review: Cranking smart speaker audio to the max
Google Home Max comes to the UK at last, get it for £399
Comments