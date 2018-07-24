Netgear has announced that it is launching a new doorbell to join the company's home security product range. The new Arlo audio doorbell represents an interesting alternative to Nest Hello and Ring Video Doorbells.

This new Arlo Audio Doorbell is designed to replace your traditional doorbell with an easy-to-install smart doorbell that notifies you via your phone whenever someone rings it.

You can use the Arlo Audio Doorbell to replace your currently wired-in doorbell or use it as a battery-powered, wire-free alternative. The Arlo Audio Doorbell can apparently run for up to a year with just two AA batteries, making it an easy upgrade option for your fledgeling smart home.

When someone comes to the door, the Arlo Audio Doorbell rings your phone to allow you to speak to them. If you're unable to answer, then they can leave a message.

Netgear is also offering the Arlo Chime, an add-on device that can be plugged into standard power sockets around your home. These provide audio alerts when the doorbell is rung and can be customised to your preference. Multiple chimes can be combined to ensure you never miss a visitor.

As you might have gathered from the name, the Arlo Audio Doorbell doesn't have a camera built into it like the other smart doorbells on the market. You can, however, combine the doorbell with Arlo cameras to get a full audio-visual experience of your main entrance.

No pricing has been announced currently but the new system is expected to launch later this year.

A Netgear spokesperson told us it's a US release and not available in the UK at this time.