No more Wi-Fi misery with this Mesh networking bargain: £70 off Netgear Orbi

If you've ever been frustrated by your Wi-Fi being slow, flakey or not working in certain spots of your home, then Mesh networking may be the answer. 

These wireless networking systems allow you to add multiple Wi-Fi satellites around your home to create an overlapping and eliminate signal blackspots. 

Today only, the Netgear Orbi whole home mesh Wi-Fi system is discounted for Amazon Prime Day with £70 off making it £199.99

These small boxes ensure your Wi-Fi connection is speedy and stable wherever you are in your home. No more problems with walls or floors interfering with signals and ruining your web surfing fun. 

This Netgear system works with your existing broadband provider, includes easy to use parental controls thanks to Circle with Disney, is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa and more besides. 

This expandable home Wi-Fi system allows you to cover up to 4,000 square feet of your home with a high-performance Wi-Fi signal. A single network setup means you can seamlessly move from room-to-room without interference or having to change Wi-Fi network too. 

At £199.99, this system is a true bargain and a superb improvement to any home network. Snap it up quickly before the deal ends

