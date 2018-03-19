Massive Netgear Arlo security camera deal will save you £160, today only
Arlo is one of our favourite home security systems, giving you smartphone-controlled cameras, motion detection, night vision and all with free online video storage for a week.
It's an expensive system, but you can save 39 per cent today thanks to Amazon's Early Easter Sales. Normally priced at £409.99 for the three-camera system, it's down to £249.99 for today.
Netgear Arlo uses a central hub to control the remote cameras. It's an expandable system with a range of different camera types available, so this makes a great starting point for home monitoring.
It's compatible with Android or iPhone, with control from browsers too, so it's always easy to tap in and see what's happening at home. You might be lying on a beach, walking home from work or at a friend's house for the evening and you can instantly get alerted to movement and live view the feed from the cameras to see what's happening.
These cameras are waterproof and battery powered, so installation indoors or outdoors is easy.
The added bonus is that Arlo also works with Alexa, so you can enable or disable your cameras using voice, as well as use the Echo Show or a Fire tablet to show you a live feed. "Alexa, show me my front door camera": it's as easy as that.
This deal only lasts for the rest of today - 19 March - so strike while the iron is hot.
