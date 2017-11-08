Netgear adds a smart security light (and solar panel) to its Arlo lineup

Netgear has introduced a new smart home device.

The company has basically added a smart security light to its Arlo line of home security devices. Called the Arlo Outdoor Smart Home Security Light, it's weather resistant and has a rechargeable battery that allows it to work wirelessly. It also features motion detection in order to activate your Arlo outdoor cameras. You can adjust the detection and change the colour of the light or the temperature (from warm or cool).

For instance, you can make the light flash red in order to scare off intruders. Other handy features include the ability to schedule your light to turn on or off and integration with IFTTT and Amazon's Alexa. That means you can use voice commands to turn the light on, or you can create a recipe so that it works with other smart devices. You can also just use the Arlo mobile app to control the Arlo light when away from home.

Interesting, you can get Arlo's solar panel as an option for it. After a few hours of direct sunlight, it can power your light to extend its battery life so you do not have to recharge or swap out batteries as often. The solar panel will be sold separately, for $79. As for the price of the Arlo Outdoor Smart Home Security Light itself, that has yet to be revealed, though we know it will be available sometime in the first half of 2018.