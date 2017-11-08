  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Netgear smart home news

Netgear adds a smart security light (and solar panel) to its Arlo lineup

|
Netgear Netgear adds a smart security light (and solar panel) to its Arlo lineup

- It works with an optional solar panel

Netgear has introduced a new smart home device.

The company has basically added a smart security light to its Arlo line of home security devices. Called the Arlo Outdoor Smart Home Security Light, it's weather resistant and has a rechargeable battery that allows it to work wirelessly. It also features motion detection in order to activate your Arlo outdoor cameras. You can adjust the detection and change the colour of the light or the temperature (from warm or cool).

For instance, you can make the light flash red in order to scare off intruders. Other handy features include the ability to schedule your light to turn on or off and integration with IFTTT and Amazon's Alexa. That means you can use voice commands to turn the light on, or you can create a recipe so that it works with other smart devices. You can also just use the Arlo mobile app to control the Arlo light when away from home.

Interesting, you can get Arlo's solar panel as an option for it. After a few hours of direct sunlight, it can power your light to extend its battery life so you do not have to recharge or swap out batteries as often. The solar panel will be sold separately, for $79. As for the price of the Arlo Outdoor Smart Home Security Light itself, that has yet to be revealed, though we know it will be available sometime in the first half of 2018. 

NetgearNetgear adds a wireless security light and solar panel to its Arlo lineup image 2
PopularIn Smart Home
Amazon’s next Echo Dot looks radically different in leaked pics
Nespresso Barista is smartphone controlled and can even make hot chocolate
Colgate smart toothbrush will teach you how to brush properly, exclusive to Apple
Arlo Audio Doorbell vs Nest Hello vs Ring Video Doorbells: What's the difference?
Netgear is adding an audio doorbell to its Arlo home security range
How to adjust Alexa's EQ and sound controls by voice
Comments