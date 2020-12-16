Netflix is now available on Amazon Echo Show

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is now becoming available on Amazon Echo Show devices in the US (it doesn't seem to be working in the UK as yet).

The arrival of Netflix was first announced during Amazon's devices and services event in September, but we didn't know when it would arrive.

Prime Video has been available on the devices since launch - of course - but despite Hulu and Vimeo support, Echo Show still doesn't have the one app it really needs; YouTube (though you can watch it through the browser).

We're still awaiting the arrival of the Echo Show 10, also announced at that event and Amazon had no confirmed date for it when we asked a representative last week.

The only Echo-with-a-screen that won't support Netflix is apparently the Echo Spot and the original Echo Show. The Echo Show, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are supported it seems although it may only be US. To open the app, say "Alexa, open Netflix", though you can also say "Alexa, open video home" to see the selection of video services on your device.

You also need to use that latter option if you have the Echo Show paired with a Fire TV device, apparently.

Writing by Dan Grabham.