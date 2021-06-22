Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news
  4. Netatmo smart home news

Netatmo is offering Prime Day deals across most of its smart home range

Author image, Associate editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint Netatmo is offering Prime Day deals across most of its smart home range
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Smart home company Netatmo has various products available through Prime Day deals and we've detailed them for you below.

You can also view all the Netatmo deals at Amazon UK

Netatmo Smart Home Weather Station - save £48.99, now £101: Monitor the indoor and outdoor environment in real time. Get alerts to your smartphone when the air quality deteriorates and monitor changes in the environment with ease. See this deal at Amazon

Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera - save £66, now £113: This camera boasts facial recognition and can send real-time alerts to your smartphone. See the deal at Amazon

Best robot vacuum Prime Day deals from Roborock
Best robot vacuum Prime Day deals from Roborock By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera - save £127, now £192: We loved this camera when we reviewed it. A smarthome camera which also doubles as a floodlight. Plus it has no subscription costs, sends real-time alerts and can tell the difference between people, vehicles and animals. Click to see the deal

Netatmo Smart Smoke Alarm - save £26, now £63.74: Another brilliant addition to your home automation. This smart smoke alarm triggers an 85-dB alarm in the event of a fire, sending an immediate notification to the user’s smartphone. It has a battery that lasts 10 years, too. View the deal at Amazon

Writing by Dan Grabham. Editing by Adrian Willings.
Recommended for you
Netatmo is offering Prime Day deals across most of its smart home range
Netatmo is offering Prime Day deals across most of its smart home range By Dan Grabham ·
Make entertaining your pooch easier with this deal on the Furbo Dog Camera
Make entertaining your pooch easier with this deal on the Furbo Dog Camera By Adrian Willings ·
Last day to get 50% saving on the Echo Dot 4th gen
Last day to get 50% saving on the Echo Dot 4th gen By Dan Grabham ·