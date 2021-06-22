Netatmo is offering Prime Day deals across most of its smart home range

(Pocket-lint) - Smart home company Netatmo has various products available through Prime Day deals and we've detailed them for you below.

You can also view all the Netatmo deals at Amazon UK.

• Netatmo Smart Home Weather Station - save £48.99, now £101: Monitor the indoor and outdoor environment in real time. Get alerts to your smartphone when the air quality deteriorates and monitor changes in the environment with ease. See this deal at Amazon

• Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera - save £66, now £113: This camera boasts facial recognition and can send real-time alerts to your smartphone. See the deal at Amazon

• Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera - save £127, now £192: We loved this camera when we reviewed it. A smarthome camera which also doubles as a floodlight. Plus it has no subscription costs, sends real-time alerts and can tell the difference between people, vehicles and animals. Click to see the deal

• Netatmo Smart Smoke Alarm - save £26, now £63.74: Another brilliant addition to your home automation. This smart smoke alarm triggers an 85-dB alarm in the event of a fire, sending an immediate notification to the user’s smartphone. It has a battery that lasts 10 years, too. View the deal at Amazon

