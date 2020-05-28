Netatmo has announced a new outdoor smart home camera with a siren to help unwanted guests at bay.

The simply named Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera appears to be an update to the Netatmo Presence. An already fantastic smart home camera that we loved when we reviewed it back in 2019.

This new camera promises to offer real-time notifications of problems at home, as well as the intelligence to distinguish between people, animals and vehicles. It will be able to tell if a person is approaching the house or already in your garden, if a dog is loose or if a car has pulled onto the drive.

Users will then get notified via the accompanying app and they'll then have the option to check the live footage and remotely activate the built-in 105dB siren if necessary.

The Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera can be tweaked so it doesn't bombard you with alerts but only lets you know about important events. You can create Alert-Zones to detect movement, for example, near an important area such as a doorway, gate or footpath.

It also has a 1080p camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens and a 20-metre range. As you'd expect, it also has infrared night vision to monitor the safety of your home at night. Like the Netatmo Presence, this new camera also has a built-in light so it can brighten up your property and be used to either deter unwanted guests or help you get to your door safely when you come home at night.

Another highlight of this one is it comes without a subscription cost. Captured footage is stored on an included MicroSD card that's encrypted and can be uploaded to Dropbox or your own FTP server. Throw in some compatibility with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Home and you've got a nifty bit of smart home goodness.

Netatmo says that the camera is easy to install and to connect to your Wi-Fi network too. It's built to withstand the trials and tribulations of the outside worth with weather protection and a high-strength body.

The Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera will be available from 9 June with two versions available. You'll be able to buy the siren-equipped version for £319.99 or without the siren for £269.99.