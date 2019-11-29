Netatmo slashes 25% off prices for Black Friday

Netatmo, maker of all things connected for your smart home, has slashed the prices of a range of devices by 25 per cent - making for a decent Black Friday discount.

That means you can grab the Smart Outdoor Camera (Presence) for £189 with more than 50 per cent discount, giving you illumination and video capture for home security. It works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit.

Also on the list is Netatmo's Smart Indoor Camera (Welcome) for £144, giving you motion detection and face recognition so you can see who is walking around your home.

There are also discounts on Netatmo's Home Weather Station, down to £112.49, as well as discounts on many of the accessories, like the Rain Gauge and Anemometer (wind gauge).

If you want to update your heating there is a discount on the Smart Thermostat as well as the Smart Radiator Valves - and a whole lot more on Netatmo's online store.

The deals direct from Netatmo only run through until 2 December, but might persist on other retailers.

There's a full range of smart home discounts available for Black Friday across a broad spectrum of products - you can find a full round up of deals right here.